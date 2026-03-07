AGP confident of double-digit seats in Assam polls

Guwahati, March 7 (IANS) As political preparations intensify ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam, senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader and Member of Parliament Phani Bhusan Choudhury on Saturday expressed confidence that the party will secure a double-digit tally of seats.

Speaking on the issue of seat-sharing within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Choudhury said that discussions are still ongoing and that the final list of candidates has not yet been decided.

“We are hopeful that AGP will get a double-digit number of seats this time. In an alliance, there will always be give-and-take when it comes to seat-sharing. AGP will have to leave some seats, and the BJP will also have to leave some,” Choudhury said.

He added that the seat-sharing formula among the NDA partners in Assam will be finalised through mutual understanding and consultation among the alliance leadership.

The AGP, a key regional ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, has been part of the NDA in the state for several elections. The alliance, which also includes the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), had contested the 2021 Assam Assembly elections together and secured a comfortable majority.

Political observers believe that seat-sharing negotiations within the NDA could become crucial as parties seek to balance their respective strengths and regional influence ahead of the polls.

While the BJP remains the dominant partner in the alliance, AGP leaders have repeatedly asserted that the regional party continues to hold significant grassroots support in several constituencies across the state.

Choudhury’s remarks come at a time when speculation has been growing over the likely distribution of seats among NDA partners for the forthcoming election. He, however, clarified that discussions are still underway and no final decision has been taken regarding the allocation of constituencies or the announcement of candidates.

The NDA leadership is expected to hold further rounds of consultations before finalising the seat-sharing arrangement in the coming weeks.

--IANS

tdr/uk