'Against public sentiment', Tejashwi Yadav criticises power shift after Nitish Kumar's RS move

Patna, March 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s announcement that he intends to enter the Rajya Sabha has intensified speculation about an imminent change of leadership in Bihar.

Leader of Opposition and RJD National Working President Tejashwi Prasad Yadav strongly opposed the development, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) never wanted Nitish Kumar to continue as Chief Minister.

“We have been saying from the beginning that the BJP does not want Nitish Kumar to remain Chief Minister. What we claimed is now proving true,” Tejashwi Yadav said, adding that the people of Bihar are against the change in power.

Tejashwi Yadav further claimed that when Nitish Kumar exited the Grand Alliance in 2024 and formed a government with the NDA, the RJD had warned that the BJP aimed to weaken the Janata Dal (United).

“These people have hijacked him and want to destroy the JD(U),” Tejashwi alleged, reiterating that public sentiment does not favour the leadership transition.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha also reacted sharply, claiming that Nitish Kumar’s social media post announcing his Rajya Sabha intention did not reflect his usual style.

“This isn’t Nitish Kumar’s language. We have stood with him in opposition and in support. This tweet was written in Delhi. The longest-serving Chief Minister, saying he wants to go to the Rajya Sabha -- this will resonate for years,” Jha said.

Jha further suggested that what he termed the BJP’s Maharashtra experiment would not succeed in Bihar.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar publicly confirmed through social media that he intends to seek membership in the Rajya Sabha, effectively signalling his exit from the Chief Minister’s post.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar for their continued trust and support.

The announcement has set off intense political activity in Patna, with clarity on the next Chief Minister expected soon.

