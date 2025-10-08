After video calls, Vijay seeks DGP's clearance to meet Karur stampede victims' families

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay has formally sought police clearance to travel to Karur to meet the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic stampede during his first major political roadshow on September 27.

On that day, a massive crowd estimated at nearly 30,000 had gathered at Veluchamipuram in Karur to witness Vijay's rally.

The venue, designed for a fraction of that number, turned chaotic after long delays and an unexpected surge when Vijay climbed atop his campaign vehicle to greet supporters.

The stampede left 41 people dead and more than 60 injured, sparking grief across Tamil Nadu and nationwide outrage.

Since the incident, several political leaders, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, visited Karur to console bereaved families.

The Tamil Nadu government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, while TVK said it would provide Rs 20 lakh per family.

Despite this, criticism had mounted over Vijay's absence from the site, and the Madras High Court had also raised questions about his non-appearance.

In response, Vijay recently released a video message expressing his deep sorrow and promising to personally visit Karur to offer condolences.

According to TVK publicity general secretary Arunraj, Vijay has already spoken to the families of 33 victims through personal video calls.

"We have written to the Director General of Police (DGP) by email seeking permission for Vijay to visit Karur and meet the affected families. Today, our administrators also visited the DGP's office in Chennai to submit a formal request," Arunraj said at a press briefing.

The request urges the police to provide adequate security arrangements for Vijay's visit, given the sensitive atmosphere and large crowds expected if he travels.

The move comes as TVK faces growing public demand for Vijay to fulfil his assurance and stand with the grieving families in person.

Officials have yet to announce when permission will be granted, but TVK leaders have indicated that the visit will take place as soon as police clearance and security logistics are finalised.

--IANS

aal/svn