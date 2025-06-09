After uproar over electrocution of boy in Nilambur, Forest Minister backtracks on conspiracy claim

Nilambur, June 9 (IANS) Kerala Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has taken back his controversial remarks suggesting a political conspiracy behind the electrocution of a 15-year-old boy, Ananthu alias Jithu, near Nilambur.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, has sparked public outrage and political tension ahead of the upcoming by-election in the Nilambur Assembly constituency.

On Sunday, Saseendran had raised eyebrows by implying foul play, stating that the illegal electric fence that killed the boy appeared to have been installed suspiciously later in the day.

His comments were widely interpreted as suggesting that the trap was part of a deliberate attempt to influence the by-election.

However, facing mounting criticism, the Minister on Monday backtracked. “I never said there was a conspiracy. I only expressed doubt. If you noticed, both the CPI(M) state secretary and the LDF convenor made similar observations,” he clarified.

The tragedy took place in a village governed by a Congress-led local body on Saturday. The area is currently preparing for a by-election scheduled for June 19, following the resignation of LDF-backed independent legislator P.V. Anvar in January due to differences with the Chief Minister.

Congress leader and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash accused the LDF of trying to politicise the tragedy.

“This isn’t the first time Saseendran has backtracked. They’re rattled by the political mood in Nilambur,” said Prakash, who is currently stationed in the constituency.

“Ironically, it was the Left that initially claimed a conspiracy, alleging that a Congressman was behind the trap. We demand a thorough investigation to uncover the truth.”

The boy, a Class 10 student, was reportedly on his way to a stream with friends when he came into contact with a live wire set as part of an unauthorised wild boar trap. He died instantly, while two others sustained injuries. The trap was allegedly powered by a direct electricity connection, without proper authorisation.

The incident triggered widespread protests, especially after Saseendran’s initial remarks. On Sunday, UDF workers took to the streets condemning what they called insensitive and politically motivated statements from the Minister.

--IANS

sg/skp