After U'khand, leaders from MP demand to include 'Op Sindoor' into school curriculum

Bhopal, May 24 (IANS) After the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board announced to introduce 'Operation Sindoor' in its madrasa's curriculum, a similar demand was raised here in Madhya Pradesh

Describing the 'Operation Sindoor' as a historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan, the leaders in Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, cutting across party lines build a consensus on this matter.

Leaders from both -- the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress have agreed that including 'Operation Sindoor' in school curriculum in the state would be the right step and the state government should consider upon it.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terrorist camps and training centres in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir within 30 minutes, which is historic and have filled every Indian with joy.

"Our coming generations should know about it. Therefore, it would be necessary to include Operation Sindoor in school curriculum in Madhya Pradesh," Sharma, a third-time MLA from Bhopal's Huzur Assembly constituency, told IANS on Friday.

Congress MLA Arif Masood said that entire country was united when the 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to take revenge of the Pahalgam massacre.

He added that this type of unity was shown during the freedom struggle, hence it was undoubtedly a historic moment.

"I would be happy if the government includes 'Operation Sindoor' in school curriculum. But, the manner in which, BJP maintained silence on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, should also be included in the curriculum," the Congress MLA from Bhopal Madhya Assembly constituency, told IANS.

On Wednesday, the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Council President, Mufti Shamoon Qasmi announced that 'Operation Sindoor' would be included in madrasa's curriculum.

Qasmi has said the step is aimed at instilling a sense of patriotism among the students of madrasas.

Praising the bravery of the armed forces, he emphasised that Uttarakhand is the 'land of heroes' and therefore stories of armed forces must be taught to each student here.

"We have decided to include Operation Sindoor and stories of other military operations done by our Defence forces in the syllabus which will be taught up to the alia, that is intermediate, so that our students get to know about the valour of the Indian armed forces," Qasmi told media persons in Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

As part of Operation Sindoor, India and Pakistan engaged in a military confrontation for more than four days, with India's precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Describing Pakistan as a "nefarious country", Qasmi said it was essential to teach the neighbour a lesson for the way it attacked India and killed people in Pahalgam.

--IANS

pd/khz