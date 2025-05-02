"After this rainy season, people of Delhi will forget waterlogging issue": BJP Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday expressed confidence that the BJP's efforts would pay off, and people would forget about waterlogging issues after this rainy season.

He attributed the party's proactive approach to the difference between the BJP and AAP's leadership styles. He emphasised that the BJP is working hard to address the issue, with all leaders, including the Chief Minister, actively involved on the ground.

"Every leader, including the CM, is on the ground contrary to what their (AAP) leader used to do, remaining in their houses. After this rainy season, people of Delhi will forget what the waterlogging issue is...," said Tiwari.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas of the national capital and disruptions to flight operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, informing residents that severe weather is affecting Delhi NCR and urging them to ensure their safety.

Tiwari also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, saying that it is questioning the BJP's efforts after just two months in power, despite having faced similar issues during its own rule.

"Those who took Delhi 20 years back in their rule of 11 years are asking us questions in just 2 months," Tiwari said, referring to the AAP's criticism of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi under the BJP.

Tiwari stressed that the current administration had warned since day one that the city would face waterlogging this year, but added that the situation would be better than in previous years.

"We have been saying it since day 1 that Delhi will have to face waterlogging this year; however, it will be lower this time," he told ANI.

Earlier today, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma reviewed the city's waterlogging situation and highlighted ongoing efforts to address the issue.

In a post on X, Verma posted a video of himself assessing the area, noting that four pumps near the Minto Bridge are being operated to clear the stagnant water.

Delhi BJP leaders Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Ravindra Singh Negi slammed AAP's 12-year rule for neglecting infrastructure, praised CM Rekha and Water Minister Parvesh Verma's efforts in managing issues like Minto Bridge traffic and initiating drain cleaning within 65 days of BJP governance.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a sharp critique of Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led administration of neglecting infrastructure. This led to severe waterlogging across the national capital following unseasonal heavy rainfall on early Friday.

The downpour began early this morning and caused widespread water stagnation, traffic disruptions, and chaos in several parts of Delhi.

In a scathing statement posted on X, along with Verma's video of him taking stock of the situation, AAP remarked that the minister did not do any work when he had time. Now, with such "little rain," many areas of Delhi were flooded, with water flowing out of the drains and onto the roads. (ANI)

