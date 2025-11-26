After resigning as MLA, Sengottaiyan meets Vijay; signals strong move towards TVK

Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu Minister and senior politician K.A. Sengottaiyan appears to be inching closer to joining actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), following a dramatic series of developments that unfolded within the AIADMK over the past few days.

Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA and one of the AIADMK’s most experienced strategists, had been engaged in an open confrontation with party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

The rift widened after EPS set a deadline for "uniting the AIADMK", a move that Sengottaiyan strongly opposed.

Subsequently, EPS removed him from all organisational responsibilities. Matters escalated further when Sengottaiyan met former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran at Pasumpon, a gesture that angered the EPS camp. Following this, he was expelled even from the primary membership of the AIADMK.

Deeply dissatisfied with the series of actions taken against him, Sengottaiyan began considering aligning with Vijay's newly formed TVK.

There had already been unconfirmed reports for days that he might resign from the Assembly and formally join the actor-politician’s party. On Wednesday, the speculation gained momentum when Sengottaiyan called on Speaker M. Appavu at the Chennai Secretariat and officially resigned from his position as the MLA of Gobichettipalayam.

The resignation immediately triggered intense political chatter about his next move.

Even as these developments were unfolding, TVK chief Vijay and party general secretary N. Anand were holding discussions at Vijay’s residence in Pattinapakkam, Chennai. According to party insiders, these deliberations were likely to revolve around accommodating Sengottaiyan in an important organisational role within TVK.

In a sudden and significant move, the newly resigned MLA arrived at Vijay's Pattinapakkam home on Wednesday afternoon. Sources said Sengottaiyan met Vijay privately and held detailed discussions regarding his political future and the possibility of joining TVK. The meeting comes at a crucial moment for the actor-politician’s party, which is preparing for its first major electoral battle in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

For TVK, inducting a senior and seasoned leader like Sengottaiyan -- widely respected for his organisational abilities and electoral strategy -- could be a major boost. An official announcement is expected shortly, and all signs now point to Sengottaiyan’s imminent entry into Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, marking one of the most significant political realignments in the run-up to the upcoming polls.

--IANS

