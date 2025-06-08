After protests, Chennai corporation goes slow on waste-to-energy project

Chennai, June 8 (IANS) Amid growing opposition from residents, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has clarified that the proposed Waste-to-Energy (WtE) project at Kodungaiyur will be implemented only after obtaining public consent and securing mandatory environmental clearances.

The assurance follows stiff resistance from the Federation of North Chennai Welfare Residents Association, which raised concerns about potential health hazards and environmental damage.

In a letter issued by the Solid Waste Management (SWM) wing of the Chennai Corporation, officials stated that the emissions from the incinerator will be continuously monitored by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Corporation itself.

Notably, the civic body said that over 40 per cent of the project’s financial allocation will be dedicated to advanced monitoring systems and operational safeguards to ensure environmental safety.

The Corporation further explained that the residual ash from the incinerator will be scientifically handled and disposed of in a sanitary landfill. “The residents of Kodungaiyur need not be concerned about health or hygiene risks,” the letter emphasised.

Chennai Mayor R. Priya reinforced this assurance by citing global examples. “A Waste-to-Energy plant operates right in the heart of Paris, close to the Eiffel Tower, without causing any health or environmental issues. The same technology and safety protocols will be adopted here,” she said.

The civic body also pointed out that ten similar WtE plants are already operational in various parts of India and have been functioning without adverse effects on public health or the environment.

“Only after securing community consent and necessary environmental approvals will we proceed with the Kodungaiyur project,” the GCC reiterated.

Despite these assurances, residents and members of the Federation remained unconvinced. Dismissing the Mayor’s claims, they demanded that the project be scrapped entirely.

In a show of protest, hundreds of residents formed a human chain, voicing their opposition to the plant and warning of potential long-term consequences.

The WtE facility is being planned to manage Chennai’s growing solid waste crisis, as the existing dump yard in Kodungaiyur has become a source of pollution and ecological concern. However, unless the concerns of the local population are addressed adequately, the project faces an uphill battle for public acceptance.

