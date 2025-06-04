After plastic found in dead elephant's belly, TN forest division flags open waste dumping

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) After the death of a female wild elephant that ingested plastic waste, the Coimbatore Forest Division in Tamil Nadu has issued a stern appeal to local bodies to immediately stop dumping garbage along forest fringes.

The elephant, which was found dead near the Maruthamalai foothills recently, had reportedly consumed plastic bags and leftover food from an open dump yard.

Forest officials and wildlife activists have since blamed poor waste management practices by nearby civic bodies for drawing wild animals to human settlements, thereby intensifying human-wildlife conflict in the region. “Open dumping is hazardous to animal health and increases the chances of dangerous human-animal interactions,” said a forest department official.

Letters have been sent to the Block Development Officers (BDOs) of Periyanacikenpalayam and Thondamuthur, urging immediate action to halt garbage disposal along forest boundaries and clear existing waste to safeguard wildlife.

Officials warned that once wild elephants locate dump yards as food sources, they are likely to return repeatedly.

“Leftover food waste, especially with high salt content, poses serious health risks to elephants,” the official added.

While the forest department has called for urgent corrective measures from civic agencies, farmers in the region have voiced frustration over the department’s inability to prevent wild elephants from straying into agricultural lands, even those situated far from forest areas.

In response, forest authorities have intensified patrols in vulnerable zones. “We have deployed night staff to monitor and deter elephant movement near the old dump yard in Maruthamalai,” said a range officer.

Additional surveillance is being carried out in areas, including Pannimadai, Veerapandi, Varapalayam, and Thadagam, to prevent elephants from foraging in human settlements.

The department is also working alongside NGOs, volunteers, and staff from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HRCE) Department to launch awareness drives.

A major anti-dumping campaign is scheduled for June 5 to coincide with World Environment Day. Forest officials emphasised the need for a coordinated effort between civic bodies, residents, and wildlife authorities to prevent further loss of wildlife due to negligence and promote safer coexistence between humans and animals.

