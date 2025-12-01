After Op Sindoor terrorists have changed launching pads across LoC, says BSF

Srinagar, Dec 1 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) carried out a multi-dimensional role during 2025 in Kashmir, including anti-terrorist operations, guarding the Line of Control (LoC), providing security to civilians and convoys of Armed Forces, civic responsibilities, checking cross border drone activity and working in coordination and synergy with the Army, J&K Police and other agencies.

During the press conference in Budgam on Monday, replying to a question from IANS, Inspector General BSF Frontier Kashmir, Ashok Yadav, said, “We have intelligence inputs that after Operation Sindoor, terrorists have changed their launching pads following massive damage."

The IG BSF Frontier also issued a detailed statement during the press conference, which said, “BSF units have been securing some vital installations of national importance and providing safety and security to people of Kashmir, in close coordination with J&K Police, sister agencies and the local people.

“Few BSF units are also deployed in North Kashmir in Anti-Infiltration Role in districts of Baramulla and Handwara, and these BSF battalions have been effectively dominating their areas of responsibility and providing secure passage to the security force convoys as well as to the civil public.

“Despite facing numerous challenges of harsh weather, underdeveloped and inhospitable mountainous terrain, difficult living conditions and constant threats of BAT action, sniping, cease-fire violations and Fidayeen attacks, valiant BSF officers and Jawans stand fearlessly to secure the LoC along with the Army with full zeal and devotion. The year 2025-26 witnessed a large number of operational achievements by the force, which were carried out in close coordination and synergy with the Army and other sister agencies," the IG BSF said.

He said that the BSF, along with the Army, ensured an effective and impactful domination of the LoC, which led to neutralisation of all the infiltration attempts made this year from the Kashmir Valley. The force has also contributed immensely to keeping a strong security grid in the hinterland, including during SANJY Yatra-2025.

“The most remarkable achievement of the BSF during 2025-26 has been Operation Sindoor, the first phase of which was carried out from May 6 to 10. BSF units along with the Indian Army had effectively executed fire assaults on Pakistan posts and terrorist launching pads along the LoC, displaying strong, accurate and professional response. All BSF units of Kashmir Frontier, including its Artillery regiments, had carried out heavy and accurate shelling and firing on enemy posts and bunkers, causing huge casualties to Pakistani troops, heavy damage to their forward posts and destruction of some of the terrorists' launching pads along the LoC," the IG said.

He said the BSF's professional, effective and impactful action against the enemy during Operation Sindoor was greatly appreciated by the Prime Minister of India, Union Home Minister, Union Defence Minister, and heads of other security agencies. The BSF Kashmir Frontier was praised for its swift and accurate response under challenging terrain and heavy enemy fire, reinforcing its capability in high altitude warfare. The operation demonstrated BSF's meticulous operations planning and preparedness, firepower, skills and strategic contribution towards national security in the Kashmir Valley.

In addition to Operation Sindoor, the BSF, in coordination with the Army, effectively dominated the LoC, resulting in neutralisation of eight terrorists in four infiltration attempts made by them in the year 2025.

The force also carried out 22 joint operations with the Indian Army/RR/JKP/CRPF along the LoC and in the hinterland, neutralising some terrorists in North Kashmir and recovering a large cache of war-like stores, including AK-47 rifle, MP-5 rifle, pistols, hand grenades, UBGL, UBGL grenades, Chinese grenades, MGL and ammunition of different calibre. The G Branch of BSF has also contributed immensely to providing important operational intelligence on movements and activities of terrorist groups and their cadres, he said.

“Our G unit is keeping a close watch on all the 69 active Launching Pads along the LoC, where around 100-120 terrorists have been waiting to infiltrate. Simultaneously, various training camps of terrorists are also under scrutiny by our intelligence wing. Following the gruesome Pahalgam attack on tourists, specially trained BSF CI/CT teams were deployed in the Gulmarg Bowl to provide security to the tourist destination along with J&K Police. The CI/CT teams in Gulmarg have been carrying out their task professionally and effectively, providing a secure environment to visiting tourists," Ashok Yadav said.

“In Operation Mahadev, BSF units and specially trained frontier CI/CT teams, along with Gandarbal SOG/CRPF/RR, had dominated the higher ridges of the Northern flank of the Mahadev ranges, established temporary operating bases and had played a key role in choking the likely route of the terrorists from the Mahadev ranges towards Gandarbal and Bandipore. The joint Ops finally resulted in neutralising the group of terrorists on July 28," he said.

During the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra - 2025, the BSF had contributed immensely, in coordination with J&K Police, in providing security cover to the pilgrims in Districts Anantnag, Kulgam, Srinagar and Ganderbal, ensuring an incident-free yatra. A total of 128 companies of the BSF, along with other SFs, were deployed to ensure the safety of yatris. The BSF had also deployed its Special Mountain rescue teams with components for Disaster response and emergency medical response on the pedestrian routes. In addition, four medical camps and three veterinary camps were established for providing quick medical response and humanitarian assistance to the pilgrims, porters and ponies, respectively.

The BSF IG said, “As part of gender equality and making women of border villages as partners, BSF Kashmir Frontier has taken an important initiative of deploying Mahila Troops of BSF on FDLs (forward defended locality along the LoC at high altitude and at 24/7 nakas at choke points on roads approaching from LoC, to intercept female couriers and supporters of terrorist outfits/smuggling networks. Our Mahila troops have gained the confidence of the female folks of border villages and have been playing a key role in countering anti-national activities, in coordination with local women."

He said that, considering the changing war tactics globally and threats along India's borders, BSF has been working on the modernisation of the force and has been inducting new technology in partnership with key defence research institutes, premier technology/engineering institutions, public and private sectors.

“DG BSF had recently inaugurated BSF Drone Warfare School at BSF Academy, Gwalior, to build offensive and defensive unmanned aerial capabilities of the force. This school has been training officers and troops on drone design, their weaponisation, jamming systems, AI and modern warfare techniques. In addition, new Drone Forensic Labs have been established in Delhi and Amritsar for training and research on drone and anti-drone technology. The BHUMI initiative of the force is a step towards leveraging innovations from Indian startups to address challenges like detection and destruction of drones, identifying tunnels, and alternate communication systems. In addition, digital initiatives like the NIELIT partnership focus on training officers and men to deal with cyber threats," he said.

The BSF para jumping course, which started recently, is aimed at training officers and men for carrying out special ops in mountainous and jungle terrains. The frontier has also taken a large number of initiatives to improve the defences and infrastructure at FDLs to provide a better operational environment and living facilities to Jawans. BSF has inducted new surveillance equipment and weaponry, including the improved night surveillance and warfare capabilities, to prepare its troops for emerging challenges along the LoC and hinterland.

“A lot of emphasis is being given on training of troops on various aspects of domination of LoC and emerging challenges of infiltration, BAT action and hostilities by the enemy. Under the Civic Action Programme, BSF has been regularly organising various events for the benefit of the border population, which include Skill development programme, Bharat Darshan Tours for School students mainly from remote border areas, free Medical Camps, Veterinary Camp, Blood Donation Camps, Pre-Pre-Recruitment Training programme and Awareness Programmes on 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'," Yadav said.

He said that these initiatives have helped make the border population partners in national security. Apart from the above, to improve synergy and cooperation with the local population, especially with women and youth, a Mega Cycle Rally of 79 Km was organised by BSF Kashmir Frontier on the 79th Independence Day celebration under the theme 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' on August 12.

“Further, on October 12, BSF Kashmir Frontier had organised the Wular Half Marathon 2.0 under the ‘Khelo India Scheme's Fit India Initiative’. BSF also plays a crucial role in disaster response and rescue, and relief of the civil population. In this role, BSF had rescued four local tourists from Sopore on August 24, who were stranded near Razdhan pass due to a landslide and heavy rain. Also, on 07th October 2025 and 5th November, BSF troops rescued 11 civilians stranded in heavy snowfall on different axes of the Shamshabari range. Apart from that, on many occasions, BSF was the first responder in helping the civilians in incidents like fire and road accidents in border areas. We are always there to serve the people of Kashmir, and ensuring their well-being is the first and foremost priority of the force,” the IG BSF added.

--IANS

sq/dpb