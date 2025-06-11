After NCW notice, Bengal Police arrest one in porn racket case

Kolkata, June 11 (IANS) Aryan Khan, one of the two accused in a porn racket case in the Howrah district of West Bengal was arrested on Wednesday from a hideout at Golf Green in South Kolkata.

Khan was being brought to Domjur Police Station in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district, under whose jurisdiction the case had been registered.

However, Khan’s mother, another accused in the case, Shweta Khan, is still on the run. The investigating officials are interrogating Khan to get clues about the whereabouts of his absconding mother.

The main charges against the accused mother and son are that they confined a woman from the North 24 Parganas district for six months, and beat her with an iron rod for refusing to participate in pornography shootings.

The police action started only after the National Commission of Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of the developments surfacing in the matter and wrote to the West Bengal Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar, to ensure immediate arrest of the accused mother and son under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

NCW also directed that the victim be provided with free medical care and psychological counselling.

The women's commission also asked the state DGP to submit a detailed action taken report within three days.

The state BJP president in West Bengal and the Union minister of state, Sukanta Majumdar, has also accused Shweta Khan of having a close association with a number of ruling Trinamool Congress leaders.

He has also posted a picture on his official X handle, where the accused mother is being spotted at a programme with Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee and West Bengal Minister Arup Roy, with both the leaders being from Howrah district.

“They have been running such a criminal racket for years, but the Howrah Police Commissionerate — loyal and sycophantic to the Chief Minister — claim to know nothing!” Majumdar claimed.

--IANS

