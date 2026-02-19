After morning fog, temperature set to rise from today in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 19 (IANS) After two days of rain and hailstorms, the weather in Rajasthan cleared on Thursday. However, dense fog affected several districts in the morning, reducing visibility to nearly 50 metres in areas including Kotputli-Behror, Ajmer, and Kota. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, temperatures are expected to rise from Thursday, and there is currently no rain alert for the state.

Hailstorms in multiple districts on Wednesday led to a sharp drop of around 10 degrees in daytime temperatures.

In the past 24 hours, rain was recorded in Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Tonk, Ajmer, and Chittorgarh districts.

Several areas reported crop damage due to hailstorms. Fog also slowed traffic on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway until around 8 am. Residents in districts like Ajmer, Kota, and Tonk faced inconvenience due to dense fog and cold morning conditions.

The air remains chilly due to recent rain and hail. Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said that the western disturbance will not impact Rajasthan today.

Most regions will remain clear with sunshine expected during the day, leading to a gradual rise in temperatures.

The Bharatpur division in eastern Rajasthan may see scattered cloud cover, but overall, the weather is expected to remain clear across the state for the next five days.

Light rainfall was recorded in several areas. Shahpura (Jaipur), Bhainsrodgarh (Chittorgarh), Sangod (Kota), Sikar (Sikar) registered two cms of rainfall, while Jidawa (Jhunjhunu), Deogarh (Rajsamand), Bassi (Jaipur), Omu (Jaipur), Bonli (Sawai Madhopur), Udaipurwati (Jhunjhunu), Shahabad (Baran), Alwar, Fagi, Manoharpur, Amer, Khetri, Atru, Thanagazi, Baswa, Japrawa, Sanganer, Dausa, Asnawar, Kotkasim, and others recorded around 1 cm or less rainfall.

Bhadra (Hanumangarh) also recorded 1 cm rainfall. Due to rains, minimum temperatures have dropped below 15 degree Celsius in most districts.

Alwar and Fatehpur recorded minimum temperatuer of 10.4 degree Celsius, while Jaipur recorded 12.8 degree Celsius and Churu recorded 11.6 degree Celcius.

With the weather system weakening, sunshine and rising temperatures are expected across Rajasthan from Thursday.

Farmers and residents have been advised to remain cautious due to lingering cold and fog conditions in the morning hours.

--IANS

arc/rad