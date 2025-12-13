After Lok Sabha entry, local body poll results strengthen BJP foothold in Kerala

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The outcome of Kerala local body elections will now shape political strategies ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls where the ruling Left coalition will face a resurgent Congress-led Opposition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) evolving as a potential third force following the high‑visibility breakthrough in Thiruvananthapuram.

"I express my gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the state’s local body elections. Kerala is fed up of the UDF and LDF. They saw NDA as the only option that can deliver good governance and build a #VikasitaKeralam with opportunities for all," posted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Malayalam on X.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the last three Lok Sabha elections saw the BJP pushing Left candidates down to the third spot where Congress nominee Shashi Tharoor has been winning since his debut in 2009.

He began by beating Communist Party of India’s P. Ramachandran Nair by close to one lakh votes. But in 2014, the runner-up was BJP’s O. Rajagopal, losing to Tharoor by only about 15,000 votes; but in 2019, the Congress candidate succeeded in consolidating his position, winning again by around the same margin as 2009.

In the last Parliamentary contest, BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar lost by a mere 16,000 margin, with his vote swing rising above 4.2 per cent largely at the cost of Tharoor’s.

Interestingly, in the 2021 Vidhan Sabha election, the BJP could not win any of the seven Assembly seats that comprise this Parliamentary constituency; but in last year’s Lok Sabha polls, the party led in as many as three of these segments.

But in Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, BJP’s Suresh Gopi had romped home in 2024 with a margin of around 74,700 over his nearest rival from the Left. In the previous Parliamentary polls, Gopi had ended as the distant third challenger.

Significantly, the BJP candidate led in six of the seven Assembly segments in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, despite his party not winning any of these Vidhan Sabha seats.

And this year’s Thrissur Corporation elections saw the BJP’s Muslim candidate, Mumtaz, winning the Kannankulangara ward, wresting the seat from the Congress.

Overall, the Kerala local body elections in 2025 have seen significant consolidation by the BJP in Village, Block, and District Panchayats, along with Municipalities and Corporations.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has emerged as the dominant force, winning a majority of local bodies across the state, with the state's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) falling behind it.

In Kerala, the Congress and the Left are pitched against each other in spite of being part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the national level.

The overall picture emerging from the state's 2025 local‑body polls reflects a clear anti‑incumbency swing against the LDF and a strong resurgence for the UDF, while the NDA is slowly, but securely establishing a foothold in the state’s political map.

Once the final tally is officially declared, vote transfer patterns between UDF and NDA will exhibit shifts in urban and rural wards as well as performance in Muslim‑majority and coastal constituencies. It will also be of significance to see if BJP gains come from vote swing or opposition fragmentation.

