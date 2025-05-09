After Jaisalmer, drone attacks reported in Barmer; red alert issued across border districts

Jaipur, May 10 (IANS) After the recent drone attacks in Pokhran in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Pakistan has now targeted Barmer with drone strikes, an official said.

Within just half an hour, Pakistan carried out two separate drone attacks in Pokhran.

Indian air defence systems promptly responded, successfully shooting down the drones mid-air, the official added.

This escalation follows a series of missile and drone attacks by Pakistan on five Indian military bases across Rajasthan during the intervening night of May 7 and May 8 and again on the night of May 8.

These aerial threats were intercepted and neutralised by Indian defence forces.

In response to the latest drone threats, a red alert has been declared in Barmer and Sriganganagar.

A complete blackout has been enforced in the border districts of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sriganganagar, Phalodi, and Jodhpur.

In Jodhpur, the scheduled blackout at Friday midnight was advanced to 9 p.m., indicating the seriousness of the threat.

Sirens were sounded by the Air Force to alert the population in affected areas.

In Alwar, a ban has been imposed on flying drones during weddings and public events.

The District Collector has prohibited large gatherings and public functions involving large crowds.

In Pokhran, local markets were ordered to shut down by 4 p.m. on Friday.

Residents were advised to stay indoors after 6 p.m. on Friday.

By Friday evening, public announcements were made via loudspeakers by the administration, police and municipal authorities urging people to remain inside in their homes during the blackout.

After 5 p.m. on Friday, the town saw widespread closure of shops, deserted roads and widespread compliance with the blackout instructions.

The rapid succession of drone strikes and the imposition of blackouts reflect heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border.

With escalating threats, local administrations are taking proactive measures to ensure civilian safety and maintain order.

Vigilance remains high, and further security alerts may follow depending on the evolving situation, said officials.

--IANS

arc/khz