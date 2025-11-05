After dispute with wife, father abandons 10-year-old son at India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a father abandoned his 10-year-old son far away from home at the India-Bangladesh border after a fight with his wife, said the police on Wednesday.

The unfortunate incident took place on the Basirhat border in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday night.

After being abandoned by his father far away from home, the little boy started crying at night in fear and panic. Finally, the local people in the area, moved by the child's plight, came to his aid and informed the police also.

Officers from the Basirhat Police Station took the little boy to the police station and contacted his family.

The 10-year-old boy's home is in the Kathpol area of ​​Ashoknagar police station in North 24 Parganas district.

It is alleged that his father Pintu Ghosh and mother Madhavi Ghosh often had fights over various issues. Recently, when a dispute reached its peak, the mother left her son at her in-laws' house and went to her father's house. A few days had passed from the time the mother left the hapless child with his paternal grandparents.

The police said that on Tuesday night, Pintu Ghosh went to his in-laws' house to leave his son with his mother.

However, the mother did not want to keep her son with her. Then the boy's father made the unfortunate decision to abandon his son at the India-Bangladesh border.

Taking the child's bag of clothes with him, Pintu put his son on the back of his motorbike and sped off towards the India-Bangladesh border in Basirhat area.

According to the police, the father asked his son to get off the bike near the border and turned the bike around and sped off into the dark of the night, leaving the hapless child in a state of shock.

In the dark cold night and far away from his parents' home in a strange place, the boy stood alone, trembling with fear and shock.

When the little boy started crying, locals rushed to the spot after hearing his wails. They comforted him and informed the Basirhat police station. The boy was also given food to eat.

Later, he shared his ordeal with the police officers and also gave them the address of his home.

The police assured the terrified child that they would take him home and contacted the boy's parents.

"The boy has been taken home. His parents have been informed. Both are being counselled for their irresponsible behaviour," said a senior officer of Basirhat district police.

