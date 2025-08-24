After CM Sarma, Assam minister fires salvo at Congress over illegal inflitration

Guwahati, Aug 24 (IANS) The political heat in Assam is rising once again as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on the latest "Delhi delegation" now camping in the state.

The Chief Minister, reacting strongly to calls by Jamaat-e-Hind for his dismissal, said that a group of so-called activists and intellectuals -- Harsh Mander, Wajahat Habibullah, Fayaz Shaheen, Prashant Bhushan and Jawahar Sircar -- have descended on Assam with the single aim of projecting lawful evictions as a "humanitarian crisis".

Chief Minister Sarma minced no words in asserting that this was a planned conspiracy to weaken Assam's united fight against infiltrators and illegal encroachers.

"We are alert and firm -- no propaganda, no pressure will stop us from protecting our land, our rights, and our culture," he wrote on social media platform X, drawing wide support from the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister and CM Sarma's close aide Pijush Hazarika, too, took to X, taking a jibe at the Congress.

"After Jamiat, has @INCAssam imported another strategist? Meet UPA-era Planning Commission member Madam Syeda Hameed. She comes to Guwahati and says 'Bangladeshi aaye to kya hua'," Hazarika wrote.

He said that Assam will never accept such dangerous views and reminded the Congress that infiltrators will have to leave Assam, no matter who supports them in Delhi.

The twin statements mark a clear political pushback against what the ruling BJP terms a "sponsored propaganda" to derail Assam's eviction drive.

Both the Chief Minister and his cabinet member have made it plain -- Assam will not compromise on its identity, land, and future for appeasement politics.

According to another senior BJP leader in Assam, the message is loud and clear from Dispur: outsiders may cry foul, Congress may try to import strategists, and pressure groups may raise slogans, but the state government under leadership of CM Sarma is determined to carry forward its mission of protecting Assam's indigenous people and safeguarding their land from encroachers.

--IANS

tdr/khz