After chaos in Odisha Assembly, Opposition hits the streets over SCB Hospital fire

Bhubaneswar, March 30 (IANS) Massive chaos, created by opposition parties Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress over the fire tragedy at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, which claimed the lives of 12 patients, continued to disrupt proceedings in the Odisha Assembly on Monday as well.

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The proceedings began on Monday with Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida moving a motion of condolence to pay homage to former Pallahara MLA and ex-Lok Sabha MP from the Deogarh constituency, Narayan Sahu, who passed away on March 27.

The motion was seconded by Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Congress Legislative Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam, and others, who expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

The House later observed a one-minute silence in memory of Sahu.

As soon as the Question Hour commenced, opposition members holding placards and banners gathered near Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy’s podium and began protesting, demanding the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and action against senior officials of SCB Medical College and Hospital for their alleged negligence in the deadly fire mishap.

Amid the bedlam, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House multiple times on Monday, too.

The all-party meeting called by the Speaker also failed to yield any results as the opposition continued the disruptions inside the House.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties, which had been protesting inside the Assembly since March 17, demanding the health minister’s resignation, intensified their demonstration on Monday by taking it to the streets and holding a massive protest at PMG Square in Bhubaneswar.

Leaders and workers of 10 opposition parties, including BJD, Congress, CPM, and others, participated in the demonstration.

Speaking to the media, senior BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra supported the joint protest, alleging serious lapses in the functioning of SCB Medical College and Hospital. He said several democratic opposition parties had come together to raise concerns over patient safety and the alleged negligence that led to the loss of lives.

Mishra questioned the role of senior hospital officials, alleging that those responsible for monitoring medical services were not performing their duties effectively. He further claimed that despite the gravity of the issue, the government was shielding key officials instead of holding them accountable.

The senior BJD leader emphasised that the protest reflects the collective voice of the opposition, demanding transparency, accountability, and immediate corrective measures in the healthcare system.

--IANS

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