After bomb threat, Gujarat DGP inspects Assembly security measures (Ld)

Gandhinagar, March 18 (IANS) Gujarat’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dr K.L.N. Rao visited the Legislative Assembly premises on Wednesday to personally oversee a high-alert security sweep following a bomb threat received by email.

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The threat led to the temporary evacuation of legislators, staff and visitors and delayed the ongoing Budget session.

The anonymous email, which arrived shortly before the Assembly was due to convene at 9 a.m., claimed that a bomb had been planted within the complex, leading police to halt the session as a precaution and clear all personnel from the chamber and surrounding areas.

DGP Rao, accompanied by senior officers, inspected the Assembly premises and all entrances to ensure that security measures were in place.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, supported by local police and specialised units, carried out a detailed search of the legislative complex.

After an extensive sweep, no explosive device or suspicious item was found, and the session resumed at about 10 a.m. following clearance by security officials.

Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Shetty said the threat had been received through an email and that a thorough check by bomb disposal teams had found nothing to suggest a real danger.

“Following the receipt of the bomb threat email at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, BDDS teams carried out a thorough check, but nothing suspicious was found,” he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dinesh Singh Kushwaha said the threat was later determined to be fake.

“The threat turned out to be fake, with no real danger found. Arrangements were resumed, and everyone was seated in Dwarka Hall before returning to the Assembly premises,” he said.

Another BJP legislator, Mahesh Kaswala, confirmed that MLAs had been moved to an adjacent hall as a precaution.

In the aftermath, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders urged swift action against those responsible for sending the threat.

AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava said, "The Gujarat government and the Home Department should deploy modern technology to identify and apprehend individuals issuing such threats and impose strict punishment so that similar incidents do not recur."

He noted that threats to blow up schools, colleges and courts have been received regularly in the state, yet suspects have not been arrested in those cases.

Another AAP MLA, Gopal Italia, said the threat to a legislative body was a “very serious and sensitive matter” and called for immediate action against any individuals or groups behind the email to deter future threats.

Police also deployed cybercrime teams to trace the origin of the email and determine whether it was sent as a hoax or with malicious intent, and a case is expected to be registered as part of the ongoing investigation.

Bomb threat hoaxes by email have occurred elsewhere in Gujarat in recent weeks, including similar alerts that led to evacuations and security searches at court complexes and other public institutions, all of which have so far proved to be unfounded after thorough inspections by authorities.

--IANS

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