After Bihar poll results, Rahul Gandhi almost disappeared: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Thursday that after the Bihar election results, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has almost disappeared.

Speaking to the media, he answered queries regarding the issue.

"During the Bihar elections, Rahul Gandhi tried to gain votes in the name of 'vote theft'. After the Assembly poll results, Rahul Gandhi has vanished in a way," he added.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) was under the illusion that voters would bless him. But the aware voters of Bihar have dealt a severe blow to the Congress. Even now, if Rahul Gandhi wakes up and works responsibly as an Opposition leader, it would be good for him," BJP leader Vijayendra said.

Responding to another query, BJP leader Vijayendra said, "The people in the states where they trusted Congress and brought them to power now feel they are being treated unfairly; they feel betrayed."

Referring to statements made by Ministers of the Congress in Karnataka, he added, "About half of the Ministers and MLAs are saying the Chief Minister should be changed. Overall, if you ask for our opinion as the Opposition, the people who brought Congress to power are fed up."

"It's not just the Rs 7 crore robbery in Bengaluru; earlier, there was a robbery in Bidar when money was being transported to refill an ATM. There is still no answer regarding that incident. Law and order in the state has completely collapsed. If you ask the Home Minister, he has no information," Vijayendra said, criticising that the State Home Minister G. Parameshwara is helpless.

He insisted that the State Home Minister must respond.

Replying to another query, Vijayendra said, "For the last two to three months, D.K. Shivakumar has been speaking very cryptically. One thing is true -- farmers in the state are facing distress. No developmental work is taking place. MLAs of the ruling party themselves feel helpless and are speaking against the Chief Minister."

"The competition for the CM's chair within Congress in Karnataka is increasing day by day. The poor, the farmers, and the general public have forgotten that there is actually an elected government in this state."

"We have information that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Udupi Math on November 28. Most likely he will come; based on the information we have, I have already held preliminary discussions with all our MLAs and MPs," he added.

--IANS

mka/khz