After Abbas Ansari’s conviction, Rajbhar stakes claim to UP’s Mau Sadar Seat

Lucknow, June 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday staked his party’s claim to the Mau Sadar Assembly seat, which fell vacant following the conviction and disqualification of sitting MLA Abbas Ansari.

Speaking to the media here, Rajbhar asserted that the SBSP would raise the issue with the top leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), asserting the party’s political presence in the region.

"The Mau Sadar seat has historically been significant for the SBSP. We were the runner-up in 2017, and in 2022, the SBSP secured victory from this constituency," he said.

"With Abbas Ansari sentenced to two years, we will explore legal options to protect our party symbol and, if a by-election is held, we will press our claim for the seat within the NDA."

Ansari, a legislator from the SBSP and son of late mafia don Mukhtar Ansari, was recently sentenced to two years in prison in a hate speech case by the MP-MLA court, resulting in his disqualification from the Assembly.

Rajbhar also addressed cultural and political issues during the press conference, announcing that a 'Shaurya Mela' (Festival of Valour) would be held in Bahraich on June 10 in honour of Maharaja Suheldev, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath scheduled to attend.

“This event is not just about celebrating our heritage, but also educating the younger generation about our glorious past,” Rajbhar said, accusing previous governments of neglecting historical icons like Suheldev.

He alleged that the Congress had deliberately erased Suheldev’s legacy to appease a particular vote bank, while the Samajwadi Party honoured invaders like Salar Masood in Bahraich.

“Why was Maharaja Suheldev’s heroism ignored on his own land? This isn’t just a political question -- it’s about identity, heritage, and the future of our children.”

Rajbhar further criticised both the Congress and the SP for sidelining national icons such as Ahilyabai Holkar, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Chhatrapati Shivaji, and Gautam Buddha.

“For over two decades, these names were ignored -- now, their legacy is being revived.”

He also advocated for reforms in the local body election process, demanding that block pramukh and district panchayat heads be elected directly by the public, similar to Nagar Panchayat elections. “I’ve discussed this with CM Yogi Adityanath four times, Home Minister Amit Shah twice, and even with the Prime Minister,” he said.

--IANS

skp/vd