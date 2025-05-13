After 6 days, life returns to normal in Srinagar and other places

Srinagar, May 13 (IANS) Life in Srinagar city and elsewhere in the Kashmir Valley returned to normal as schools, colleges, universities, markets, transport, and other businesses started functioning normally on Tuesday with the first flight landing at Srinagar airport after May 7, when the airfield was taken over by the Air Force.

Except for the border areas of Uri, Tangdhar, Karnal and Gurez, schools opened normally throughout the Valley as the hustle and bustle of life returned to markets after six days of uncertainty.

The suspended Haj flights are being resumed, and the pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia have been asked to report at the Haj House in the Bemina area of Srinagar at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Classwork was started in all colleges and universities as well, with the Kashmir University issuing notices to students to report for routine academic activities at its various campuses on Tuesday.

After six days of suspension, flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport resumed on Monday, bringing much-needed relief to passengers.

The first to land was an Air India flight from New Delhi, marking the official restoration of air connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.

The suspension, which began last week, was attributed to the prevailing situation in the region. While authorities did not publicly elaborate on the specific cause, the decision to halt flights was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of travellers and crew members.

Airport officials confirmed that all necessary security protocols had been reviewed and clearance was given for the resumption of regular operations.

“Flight operations have now returned to normal and airlines have been notified to resume their schedules,” an airport spokesperson said.

The temporary suspension had caused inconvenience to hundreds of passengers, many of whom were stranded or had to alter their travel plans.

With the reopening of the airport, travellers are expected to see a gradual normalisation of services, including arrivals and departures by various domestic carriers.

Authorities have urged passengers to check with their respective airlines for updated schedules and to arrive at the airport well in advance.

Shoppers thronged markets normally in the morning as housewives visited vegetable markets to buy fresh vegetables for the family.

Thanks to the relentless efforts of Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, divisional commissioner (Kashmir), a regular supply line of essential commodities was maintained during the last difficult six days.

Bidhuri ensured that panic mongers trying to push people into panic buying did not succeed. This down-to-earth hard hard-working IAS officer interacted with people at different places instead of depending on official statements.

His presence among the people to ensure them that there were sufficient stocks of essentials of life in the Valley worked as magic to stop panic buying at petrol/diesel filling stations, ration stores and markets selling other essentials of life.

