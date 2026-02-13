After 55-day break, TVK chief Vijay to return to public stage at Salem today amid tight security

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay is all set to make a high-profile return to public life, ending a 55-day hiatus since the party’s Erode meeting, to address a gathering of party executives near Salem.

The meeting, will be held at KVP Garden near Sheelanayakkanpatti at 12 pm and will draw significant political attention ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Only 4,998 participants who possessed QR code-enabled entry passes will be permitted inside the venue, underlining the party’s emphasis on crowd regulation and security.

Organisers have set up seven designated parking zones for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, along with drinking water facilities, toilets, and separate entry gates for men and women to ensure smooth movement.

Security and medical preparedness are also prioritised. Around 25 CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance across the grounds, while 15 medical teams and six medical camps are ready to respond to emergencies.

Twenty galleries were erected inside the venue, each designed to accommodate about 250 people. Vijay will deliver his address from a stage located nearly 50 metres away from the seating galleries to maintain safety buffers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police inspected the venue ahead of the event and instructed that no one be allowed to climb a nearby hill overlooking the grounds, citing security concerns.

Senior leaders of the party including TVK General Secretary Bussy Anand, Sengottaiyan, Nirmal Kumar, and Aadhav Arjun personally reviewed the final arrangements.

Despite the restricted entry, the atmosphere outside the venue remained festive. Residents from surrounding areas have gathered in large numbers, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician. Vijay’s reappearance after nearly two months has sparked intense speculation in political circles.

Observers believe his speech could signal the party’s next strategic moves as Tamil Nadu inches closer to elections. With expectations running high, both supporters and rivals are keenly watching how the TVK chief plans to position his party in the evolving political landscape.

