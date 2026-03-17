AFT stays retirement of Army officer acquitted in Malegaon blast case

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has directed that the retirement of Colonel Purohit Prasad Shrikant be kept in abeyance until a decision is taken on his statutory complaint seeking consideration for promotion and other service benefits following his acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

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A Bench comprising AFT Chairperson Justice Rajendra Menon and Administrative Member Rasika Chaube passed the order while hearing a plea filed by the officer seeking promotion to the rank of Colonel and thereafter Brigadier at par with his juniors.

Invoking the jurisdiction of the tribunal under Section 14 of the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007, the applicant contended that his promotions were denied while he was facing a criminal trial after his arrest in 2008.

In its order passed on March 16, the AFT recorded that the officer remained under arrest from 2008 and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on August 21, 2017, following which he rejoined duties and has been serving since 2023.

During this period, the trial continued before a special court, which, by its judgment dated July 31, 2025, acquitted him in the 2008 Malegaon blast case after nearly 17 years.

“Prima facie, we find that a case is made out where the applicant may be right in contending that he is entitled to be considered for the grant of promotion and all other service benefits at par with his juniors, which were denied to him,” the AFT observed.

It further said that the officer’s claim that he was “implicated in the case in an illegal, fabricated manner” appeared to have been established by the criminal court while acquitting him.

Taking note of these circumstances, the AFT directed that “till decision on the statutory complaint, the applicant’s retirement should be kept in abeyance”.

The tribunal also issued notice to the Union government and other respondents, asking them to show cause as to why directions should not be issued to consider the officer’s case for promotion and grant of all consequential service benefits at par with his batchmates or juniors.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 22.

--IANS

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