Affordable, quality healthcare among top priorities of BJP government: Tripura CM

Agartala, March 5 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said ensuring access to affordable, quality and modern healthcare services remains one of the top priorities of the BJP government.

After inaugurating three key healthcare facilities at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital (GBP), the Chief Minister said the state government has been consistently strengthening the health system through modern technology, improved infrastructure and skilled human resources.

Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolios, said the three newly launched facilities include a 16-bed Respiratory and Geriatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a Trauma Centre Operation Theatre, and a newly constructed Labour Room-cum-Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OBS & Gynae) Operation Theatre Complex.

He said the introduction of these services would make it easier to provide advanced and timely medical care to patients.

The Chief Minister said the Respiratory and Geriatric ICU, equipped with modern monitoring systems and advanced life-support facilities, would help provide better treatment to patients suffering from severe respiratory complications and serious age-related illnesses.

“This facility will be particularly beneficial for senior citizens,” he said, adding that the government plans to expand ICU capacity in the state to more than 320 beds in the future.

Referring to the second facility, Saha said the operationalisation of the Trauma Centre Operation Theatre was an important step by the Health Department.

“With this facility, emergency surgeries can now be conducted round the clock. Patients will have access to services from neurosurgeons, general surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons and other trauma specialists,” he said.

He added that this would help ensure faster and more effective treatment in cases of road accidents and other emergency situations.

Speaking about the newly built Labour Room-cum-OBS and Gynaecology Operation Theatre Complex, the Chief Minister said the infrastructure has been developed to ensure the safety of mothers and newborns.

“This facility will help provide advanced and safe medical care for expecting mothers and newborn babies,” said Saha, who is himself a dental surgeon.

Highlighting improvements in the state’s health sector in recent years, Saha said the bed capacity at AGMC and GBP Hospital has increased from 727 to 1,413 beds.

He also noted that initiatives have been taken to construct critical care blocks, communicable disease centres and special wards.

The Chief Minister said the state government has also started telemedicine consultations with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to expand access to advanced medical advice.

Efforts are also being made to expand super-speciality medical services, he said, adding that many complex diseases can now be treated within the state, reducing the need for patients to travel outside Tripura.

Saha further said that medical education in the state is also expanding, with postgraduate seats increased to 119.

Development work is also underway to improve sub-divisional and district hospitals, the dental college and other healthcare infrastructure.

He said kidney transplantation has already begun in the state, while steps are being taken to develop infrastructure for liver and heart transplants in the future.

The state government is also working towards establishing a Tripura Health University, he said.

To enhance the skills of healthcare professionals, several doctors and nurses have already been sent to AIIMS in New Delhi for a three-month training programme, and such training will continue in phases.

The Chief Minister also highlighted several other initiatives in the state’s health sector, including the establishment of new district hospitals in Sepahijala and Khowai, setting up of homeopathy and ayurvedic hospitals, and a proposal to establish a new medical college at Dhalai District Hospital in Kulai.

He also referred to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Chief Minister’s health schemes, which provide financial assistance for treatment to patients.

