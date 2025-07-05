ADR moves Supreme Court against ECI’s voter list revision in Bihar

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) In a development that could significantly impact the upcoming high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

The petition alleges that the ECI’s move is arbitrary and could potentially disenfranchise millions of voters.

ADR, a non-partisan electoral watchdog, has urged the apex court to intervene, arguing that such an extensive revision exercise so close to the polls undermines the integrity of the democratic process.

The organisation has sought the court’s direction to halt the ongoing revision process until a thorough and fair verification mechanism is ensured. The controversy stems from the ECI's June 24 directive announcing the SIR exercise in Bihar.

The revision, which includes the verification of existing voter data and new registrations, is being carried out just months before the state is scheduled to go to polls. This has raised concerns among several political parties, especially those in the Opposition.

Hours after the poll-panel gave its direction on June 24, the Opposition including Lalu Yadav’s RJD, Congress, AIMIM, CPI, CPM and other political parties opposed this move and attacked the poll body for acting on the directions of the ruling BJP.

Earlier, this week, nearly a dozen political parties of INDIA bloc leaders went to meet the poll panel officials including the Chief Election Commissioner to raise their objections against the SIR, although, the poll-panel through its Press statements has defended the move.

“Commission stated that SIR is being conducted in accordance with provisions of Article 326, RP Act 1950 and instructions issued on June 2024, 2025. Party representatives raised concerns related to SIR. Each concern which was raised by any member of the political party was fully addressed by Commission”, the poll panel said on X after their meeting with INDIA bloc leaders earlier this week.

Similarly, the Congress’ senior leader Pawan Khera while addressing a Press conference this week did not rule out the option of approaching the judiciary against the poll panel’s directive.

With the filing of this petition by ADR, it seems that the issue is likely to intensify in the coming days.

