Adopt yoga to align with nature's rhythm: Acharya Devvrat after inaugurating Naturopathy Day Festival

Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Gujarat and Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat inaugurated the Naturopathy Day Festival in Ahmedabad, marking the beginning of nationwide celebrations dedicated to yoga and natural healing that will continue till November 18.

The event began with an inspiring feat at Sabarmati Riverfront, where 685 participants simultaneously performed 'Vrikshasana' (tree pose), applied face mud packs, and took a collective sun bath, earning entries in both the IEA Book of World Records and the Asia Book of Records.

Unveiling the cut-outs of 'Naturopathy Day' and 'Prakritik Chikitsa Parv', Governor Devvrat emphasised the deep connection between nature and health.

"A healthy soul resides only in a healthy body," he said, urging people to adopt natural living practices, including yoga, pranayama, and balanced diets aligned with nature’s rhythm.

Reflecting on the ancient wisdom of Indian sages, the Governor stated, "Our rishis lived in harmony with nature and gifted us disciplines like yoga and pranayama. The farther we drift from nature, the more we invite suffering. It's time to return to our roots."

Governor Devvrat highlighted the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases like cancer, heart ailments, and diabetes, attributing them to the decline of natural living and the rise of chemical farming.

He appealed to farmers to adopt natural farming methods, saying, "Chemical farming has poisoned our soil. We must return to natural agriculture to safeguard health and the environment."

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives through the Ministry of AYUSH and the National Mission on Natural Farming, calling them steps toward reconnecting with India’s traditional wellness practices under the vision of 'Virasat bhi, Vikas bhi' (heritage with progress).

Chairman of the Gujarat State Yoga Board, Shishpal, lauded the Governor's consistent guidance in promoting yoga, indigenous sciences, cow protection, and natural agriculture across the state.

He pledged to continue spreading awareness about naturopathy and holistic wellness under the Governor's mentorship. Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain congratulated the organisers, remarking that the Governor's guidance in natural farming has been invaluable to Gujarat's farmers.

She urged citizens to contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat and the vision of a Developed India, echoing the Prime Minister's message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family.

Several workshops, seminars, and mass yoga sessions are being organised across the country between November 9 and 18 by various non-profit organisations in collaboration with Gujarat State Yog Board, and National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) under the Ministry of AYUSH.

These events feature group activities like sunbaths, face mud packs, and Vrikshasana, recognised by both Asian and global record institutions for their scale and participation.

The event also saw participation from Hemanshu Sharma of NIN, yoga and naturopathy practitioners, students from schools and colleges, who collectively sang the Naturopathy Anthem in celebration of India's ancient healing heritage.

