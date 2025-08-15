Adopt swadeshi, become active participant in nation’s progress: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 15 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become self-reliant, happy, and prosperous, providing ample opportunities for every citizen to progress. The nation’s global credibility has risen, and India is moving towards becoming the third-largest economy.

“Our double-engine government is working tirelessly to make Rajasthan prosperous and developed,” Chief Minister Sharma stated.

Speaking at the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, the Chief Minister greeted citizens and paid tributes to known and unknown freedom fighters and martyrs. He saluted the armed forces guarding the borders, as well as police, civil organisations, and social institutions contributing to nation-building.

Chief Minister Sharma added “Jai Anusandhan” to the solgan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan”, highlighting achievements in indigenous Defence production under the 'Make in India' initiative.

He urged citizens to embrace 'Vocal for Local' and swadeshi products with pride.

On water self-reliance, Chief Minister Sharma noted rapid progress in the Ramjal Setu Link Project, Yamuna Water Agreement, and completion of the Navnera Barrage. Under the 'Hariyalo Rajasthan Mission', 15 crore saplings have been planted out of a 50 crore target in five years.

In infrastructure, Chief Minister Sharma announced plans to build a 53,000 km road network in five years, strengthen rural connectivity, and enhance renewable energy capacity to 125 GW by 2030.

Rajasthan has excelled in mineral block auctions, allotting over 100 blocks out of 500 allotted nationwide.

For social welfare, initiatives include Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Garibi Mukt Gaon Yojana, 4 lakh government and 6 lakh private jobs in five years, skill training for 3 lakh youth, subsidised gas cylinders, free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, and schemes supporting women, farmers, and girls’ education.

The CM reaffirmed commitment to women’s safety through 500 Kalika patrol units, three women battalions, 65 anti-Romeo squads, and anti-cybercrime drives.

Describing Jodhpur as a blend of heritage and development, he praised its cuisine, handicrafts, and cultural legacy.

The celebration on Friday featured parades, aerial flower showers, folk performances from Rajasthan and other states, military displays, and patriotic dances, concluding with the National Anthem.

Dignitaries present on the occasion included Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, MPs, MLAs, senior officials, and thousands of citizens.

--IANS

arc/rad