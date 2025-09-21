Adopt agricultural diversification, Haryana CM asks farmers

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday called upon farmers to adopt agricultural diversification and give priority to the production of coarse grains.

He said the government always stands firmly with farmers and is continuously taking concrete steps to make agriculture more profitable and sustainable.

Encouraging farmers to embrace new opportunities, the Chief Minister said that by adopting activities such as medicinal plant cultivation, beekeeping, mushroom production, and vegetable, flower, and fruit farming, farmers can multiply their income. He assured the government will continue to provide all possible facilities, incentives, and support to farmers in this direction.

The Chief Minister was addressing a large gathering after inaugurating the Rabi Agriculture Fair organised by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) in Hisar.

On this occasion, he also launched the ‘Har Ghar Chhaon -- Har Ghar Phal’ scheme, under which 55,000 fruit saplings will be distributed free of cost in 110 villages across 22 districts. As part of this initiative, saplings were distributed to farmers during the event.

The Chief Minister also distributed dummy cheques of up to Rs 40,000 to 50 cattle rearers under the Conservation and Development of Indigenous Cows and Murrah Development Scheme. In addition, he presented dairy establishment approval letters to 75 women entrepreneurs.

He inaugurated the Dattopant Thengadi Agricultural Entrepreneurship Centre on the university campus and also inaugurated the Kalpana Chawla Women’s Hostel and Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Women’s Hostel.

Highlighting the contribution of the university, the Chief Minister said the CCSHAU is a centre of pride for the entire nation, where scientists are working tirelessly on agricultural research and solutions to farmers’ problems.

He emphasised that agricultural fairs serve as an important platform for dialogue between scientists and farmers, providing valuable knowledge on new technologies, crop diversification, and natural resource management. This, he said, will help farmers reduce costs and increase production. He stressed the importance of harmony between agriculture and nature, calling for collective efforts of the government, scientists, and farmers.

