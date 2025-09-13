Admiral Dinesh Tripathi flags off 1,700-km car rally to connect Navy with heartland

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Saturday ceremonially flagged off the Indian Navy car rally, as part of the Navy's outreach initiative aimed at strengthening the bond between maritime forces and people.

Comprising 34 participants, including serving naval personnel and members of the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), the rally will cover a 1,700-kilometre route over eight days, traversing the cities of Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Kanpur, said an official in a statement.

The event marks a significant milestone in the Navy's outreach initiative aimed at strengthening the bond between maritime forces and the people of India, particularly in the culturally rich and strategically vital heartland of Uttar Pradesh, said the statement.

"This rally stands as a testament to the Indian Navy's dedication to national integration and its proactive efforts to connect with citizens beyond the coastline. By reaching deep into the heart of India, the Navy reaffirms its role not just as a maritime force, but as a pillar of national unity and pride," it said.

The official said the rally's locations have been carefully chosen to maximise engagement with the local populace and to honour the region's historical and cultural significance.

The rally is anchored on five key objectives, including Engagement with Naval Veterans and Veer Naaris, Honouring India's Cultural Legacy, Promotion of Naval Awareness, Showcasing NWWA’s Contribution to Skill India and Support to NGOs.

The Navy said the engagement with Naval veterans and Veer Naaris is an initiative to express gratitude and reinforce the force’s enduring support for its extended family.

Apart from visits to prominent heritage sites to pay tribute to the nation’s rich historical tapestry, the rallyists are likely to undertake outreach activities aimed at inspiring youth and students, fostering a spirit of patriotism and maritime consciousness, it said.

As part of the objective to offer support to NGOs en route, the rally will be demonstrating the Navy's unwavering commitment to social responsibility and community welfare.

The rally shall also showcase NWWA's contribution to Skill India through integration with local artisans and highlight the group's efforts for empowering communities through skill development.

