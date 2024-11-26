Adminstration has deliberately spread unrest there Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Sambhal stone pelting incident

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday launched an attack against the administration in the stone pelting incident in Sambhal and alleged that the administration had deliberately created unrest.



"Whatever the administration is doing in Sambhal is 100 percent wrong. The administration has deliberately spread unrest there. If someone does not get justice, what will he do? If a person does not get justice, he will do something or the other.. If the administration allows, our delegation will go there to meet the people. The administration is trying to cover their mistakes. Why is there no FIR being filed against the police? We will raise the issue of Sambhal in Parliament.. it is our priority and we will not leave it," Yadav said while speaking to ANI.



Meanwhile, opposition members have been keen to raise the issue in the House and have targeted Yogi Adityanath government over the violence.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged earlier on Monday that party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq has been booked even though he was not present in Sambhal.



"Our MP was not even in Sambhal during the incident and despite that, an FIR was lodged against him. It is very unfortunate to know about the young people who have lost their lives in this incident. From all the videos we have, we know it was a riot by the government. The government was looting votes, playing with the EVM machines.. they did riot in Sambhal," he alleged.



Akhilesh Yadav said that the order was passed by the Court without even listening to the other party and questioned the state government.

Yadav demanded action against concerned police officials.A stone pelting incident occurred in Sambhal on Sunday when an ASI team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey of the mosque, as per officials.



The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple. (ANI)