Aditya Sahu takes charge as Jharkhand BJP working president, vows to strengthen organisation

Ranchi, Oct 3 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu, who was appointed the new working president of the Jharkhand BJP on Friday, pledged to discharge his responsibilities with “utmost devotion and the spirit of a dedicated worker.”

Sahu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president J.P. Nadda for reposing faith in him.

His appointment was formally announced in the morning by the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh.

The decision was widely welcomed in Jharkhand. State BJP president Babulal Marandi, former chief ministers Raghubar Das and Arjun Munda, MP Nishikant Dubey, and several senior leaders hailed the move as one that would inject new energy into the state unit.

When Sahu arrived at the state BJP office in Ranchi later in the day, Marandi and state organisation general secretary Karmveer Singh felicitated him with a shawl and a bouquet.

Party workers celebrated the occasion by bursting crackers, distributing sweets, and raising slogans in his honour.

Marandi, in his address, praised the central leadership’s choice, saying, “Aditya Sahu has risen from the booth level to this position. As an MP, he has gained valuable parliamentary experience. His commitment and efficiency will strengthen the organisation and give it a new direction in Jharkhand.”

In an emotional address, Sahu reaffirmed his identity as a grassroots worker. “I am a worker and will continue to work as one. Responsibilities may change, but the spirit of a worker should never change,” he said.

He further said his focus would be on building an inclusive and broad-based organisation, exposing the failures of the present state government, and working with party cadres to ensure the return of a double-engine government in Jharkhand.

Several party leaders and office-bearers, including Vice President Rakesh Prasad, Vikas Pritam, MP Dr Pradeep Verma, Manoj Kumar Singh, Saroj Singh, Hemant Das, Shivpujan Pathak, Yogendra Pratap Singh, Varun Sahu, Balram Singh, and Jitendra Verma, were present at the event.

