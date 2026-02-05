Adi Shankaracharya made significant contribution to elevate Sanatan culture: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal/Dehradun, Feb 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that Adi Shankaracharya made an immensely significant contribution to elevate Sanatan culture to new heights and shared a special bond with the land of Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yadav made this statement, addressing the 'Sant Sammelan' organised during the 'Pratima Pran Pratishtha' at the Gurudev Samadhi Mandir by the Samanvay Seva Trust in Haridwar.

He said that with the objective of ensuring the eternal flow of the Sanatan tradition, saints and the state government are working in close coordination.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also extended an invitation to saints for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the largest congregation of Hindus held once in 12 years in Madhya Pradesh's ancient city of Ujjain.

Apart from Chief Minister Yadav, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and some other prominent leaders also joined the religious programme.

"Today in Haridwar, I participated in the Gurudev Samadhi Temple -- Idol Installation Ceremony of Anantashri Vibhushit Param Gurudev Swami Satyamitranand Giri Ji Maharaj. On this occasion, I extended an invitation to all the saints and sages to visit Ujjain for Simhastha-2028," CM Yadav said in a statement.

During his day-long visit to Haridwar, Chief Minister Yadav also visited Patanjali Yogpeeth and performed yoga with Yoga guru Swami Ramdev.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has evolved from an ancient Indian tradition into a global mass movement.

He urged everyone to make yoga a part of their daily routine and move towards a healthy, balanced and energetic lifestyle.

Impressed by the serene environment of Patanjali Yogpeeth, CM Yadav said that its atmosphere, imbued with values, spiritual practice and inner strength, offers profound peace of mind.

He also offered prayers, performed rituals and participated in a yajna, accompanied by Swami Ramdev, at the Bharat Mata Mandir in Haridwar, praying for the welfare and well-being of all the people.

--IANS

pd/khz