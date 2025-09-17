'Adi Seva Parv' for MP takes centre stage as PM Modi marks birthday with welfare drive

Bhopal, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to launch a series of transformative initiatives, with the spotlight on 'Adi Seva Parv' -- a campaign that embodies the spirit of tribal pride and national service.

This initiative, part of the broader Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan, is designed to uplift tribal communities through focused development in health, education, nutrition, skill-building, sanitation, water conservation, and environmental protection.

It also introduces the Tribal Village Action Plan and Tribal Village Vision 2030, which aim to create long-term, village-specific roadmaps for sustainable growth.

In line with his commitment to a healthier and stronger India, Prime Minister Modi will also launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaigns. These will run nationwide from September 17th to October 2nd, activating over one lakh health camps across Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, CHCs (community health centres), district hospitals, and other government facilities.

This marks the largest health outreach ever for women and children in India, offering preventive, promotive, and curative services at the community level.

Screenings for anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease will be conducted, alongside maternal and adolescent health services, immunisation, menstrual hygiene awareness, and mental health support.

Specialist care in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, psychiatry, and more will be mobilised through medical colleges and hospitals.

To further strengthen public health infrastructure, blood donation drives will be held, with donors registered on the e-Raktkosh portal. Beneficiaries will be enrolled under PM-JAY, Ayushman Vaya Vandana, and ABHA, with helpdesks set up for card verification and grievance redressal.

Yoga sessions, Ayurveda consultations, and Ayush services will promote holistic wellness, while citizens will be encouraged to become Nikshay Mitras to support TB patients through nutrition and care.

The Prime Minister will also transfer funds under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to nearly ten lakh women, and launch the Suman Sakhi Chatbot to provide maternal health information to women in remote areas.

In a symbolic gesture, he will gift a sapling to a woman from a self-help group under the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' initiative, inspiring over 10,000 women to create community gardens.

Capping the day’s events, PM Modi will inaugurate the PM MITRA Textile Park in Dhar, a 2,150-acre industrial township that will revolutionise the textile sector.

With investment proposals worth Rs 23,140 crore and the potential to generate three lakh jobs, the park will empower cotton farmers and boost exports, aligning with the Prime Minister’s 5F vision -- Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign.

