Adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and domestic gas cylinders: MP govt​

Bhopal, March 11 (IANS) Amid growing concern over the shortage of LPG cylinders among the common people across the country, Madhya Pradesh’s Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput on Wednesday said continuous efforts are being made to ensure that consumers in the state do not face any problems.​

The Minister stated that all district collectors have been directed to ensure that there is no hoarding or black marketing of LPG cylinders at the distributor level. ​

“The state currently has adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and domestic gas cylinders, and supplies are consistent,” the Minister said in a statement.​

He further stated that district collectors have been directed to review the availability of commercial and domestic cylinders by holding regular meetings with Food Department and Oil Company officials, as well as LPG distributors at the district level.​

Meetings will also be held with major commercial consumers in the district to advise them on judicious use of available stock and the use of alternative fuel sources to meet their needs.​

In view of the disruption in imports due to the current global situation, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, has directed all public sector oil marketing companies to ensure that LPG is supplied and marketed only to domestic consumers.​

To ensure a regular supply, oil companies have implemented several measures in the distribution system. Refill bookings are now accepted only 25 days after the last delivery.​

The decision has been taken to prevent black marketing and ensure regular, equitable distribution to consumers. ​

Under these circumstances, oil companies have decided that commercial LPG will not be supplied to any commercial consumers (hotels, malls, industrial areas using bulk LPG, factories, etc.) other than hospitals and educational institutions.​

The crisis comes amid disruptions linked to the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, which has begun affecting commercial LPG supply chains across the country.​

