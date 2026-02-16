Adequate procurement centres set up, says TN govt as Samba, paddy harvest gains momentum

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) With the samba and thalady paddy harvest commencing across the Cauvery Delta districts of Tamil Nadu, the administration has ensured that an adequate number of Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) are functioning to facilitate smooth and transparent procurement of paddy from farmers.

District Collectors in the Delta region have directed officials of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to strictly adhere to transparency norms and prevent any irregularities at procurement centres. Clear instructions have been issued to DPC staff to avoid the involvement of outsiders, particularly private traders, in the procurement process.

Officials have been cautioned that any deviation from the prescribed norms would invite stringent legal action. Though large-scale arrivals are expected to increase from the second week of February, the administration maintains that all preparatory measures are in place.

Authorities said adequate infrastructure, manpower and logistical arrangements have been readied to handle the anticipated surge in paddy procurement.

In a relief to farmers, officials noted that payments are being credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts promptly after procurement this season.

The timely transfer of funds has been highlighted as a key improvement aimed at reducing financial strain on cultivators during the peak harvest period.

Farmers have been urged to cooperate with officials by following the prescribed procedures to ensure hassle-free procurement. They have been advised to wait for their allotted turn before bringing their paddy to the DPCs in order to avoid overcrowding and long waiting hours at the centres.

TNCSC officials have also reminded farmers to carry all necessary documents while approaching procurement centres. These include Aadhaar details, bank account information, and valid land ownership documents.

“After verifying the required documents, farmers will be informed about the specific date and time for procurement. They can then bring their produce accordingly, which will help minimise unnecessary waiting time,” a senior official said.

Authorities have encouraged farmers to immediately file complaints with the district administration in case of any grievances or irregularities at DPCs.

The administration has assured cultivators that proactive monitoring mechanisms are in place to ensure a smooth, fair and farmer-friendly procurement season across the Delta region.

--IANS

aal/dpb