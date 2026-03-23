Adequate fuel, LPG availability in Rajasthan; CM orders strict action against hoarding

Jaipur, March 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday assured that there is adequate availability of petrol, diesel, LPG and fertilisers across the state, urging citizens not to panic. He directed officials to take strict action against hoarding, black marketing, illegal storage and unauthorised refilling.

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Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence, Sharma emphasised that the government is taking all necessary steps to prevent any artificial shortages.

Referring to assurances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he reiterated that the common public will not be allowed to face inconvenience.

The Chief Minister said that helpline numbers 181, 112 and 14435 are operational round the clock to address LPG-related grievances. He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure time-bound resolution of complaints and maintain continuous monitoring.

District administrations, police and logistics departments have been put on alert to ensure smooth supply and distribution. Officials have been instructed to ensure that LPG cylinder refills are delivered without delay, especially after the stipulated waiting period. Adequate arrangements must also be ensured for large gatherings such as weddings.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to expand the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network to reduce dependence on LPG. He directed companies to accelerate the rollout of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections for households and encourage commercial establishments -- such as hospitals, hotels and restaurants -- to switch to natural gas. He also instructed that all pending approvals for pipeline laying be cleared within 24 hours to fast-track infrastructure development.

The Chief Minister noted that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has approved an additional 10 per cent allocation for commercial LPG and directed officials to ensure its optimal utilisation. He further said that an additional 20 per cent LPG allocation in 5-kg cylinders has been earmarked for hotels, restaurants, dhabas, food processing units, industrial canteens and labourers. Officials were directed to ensure that this supply is not misused.

Both the Central and state governments are working in coordination to ensure adequate availability of urea, DAP and other fertilisers. Over the past decade, the Centre has commissioned six new urea plants, increasing annual production capacity by over 7.6 million metric tonnes.

Reiterating a strict stance, the Chief Minister directed authorities to take firm action against hoarders and rumour-mongers, while ensuring continuous monitoring to prevent misinformation.

The meeting was attended by Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge) Hiralal Nagar, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, senior officials from key departments, and representatives of petroleum companies.

--IANS

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