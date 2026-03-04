Addl Chief Secy reviews Rajasthan Sampark Helpline, stresses prompt disposal of complaints

Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) Additional Chief Secretary for Water Resources, Indira Gandhi Canal and Irrigated Area Development Department, Abhay Kumar, on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the Rajasthan Sampark Helpline (181) at the Government Secretariat and directed officials to ensure the prompt and effective resolution of complaints.

During the visit, Kumar interacted directly with several complainants to understand their grievances and instructed officials to address all pending cases in a timely manner.

He also spoke with citizens over the phone, listened to their concerns and sought detailed updates from departmental officers regarding the action taken on their complaints.

Kumar conducted a comprehensive review focusing on the average time taken for case resolution, long-pending grievances, categories reflecting low satisfaction levels, and complaints specifically related to the Water Resources Department.

Emphasising accountability and transparency, the Additional Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure that every complaint is addressed in a time-bound manner with effective outcomes.

He stressed the need to adopt corrective measures wherever required and maintain continuous communication with complainants so that they remain informed about the status of their cases.

Kumar also reviewed the current status of complaints concerning the Water Resources Department, the Indira Gandhi Canal and the Irrigated Area Development Department.

He reiterated that the grievance redressal mechanism must function with sensitivity and responsiveness to strengthen public trust in the system.

Officials said that under the direction of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, secretaries of all departments are personally attending the Rajasthan Sampark Helpline from March 4 to April 28 on designated dates.

The initiative aims to ensure direct interaction with complainants, factual review of cases, and swift, transparent and satisfactory resolution of grievances.

Officials from the Water Resources Department, Indira Gandhi Canal and Irrigated Area Development Department, Administrative Reforms and Coordination Department, along with representatives of the Rajasthan Sampark Helpline, were present during the visit.

