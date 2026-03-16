Additional coach facility added to Jammu Rajdhani Express to visit Mata Vaishno Devi on Navratri

Jammu, March 16 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Navratri in view of the anticipated heavy rush of devotees to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Northern Railways said on Monday that additional third AC coach is being added to the Rajdhani Express.

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Officials of Northern Railways said, "In view of the heavy volume of passengers -- particularly devotees travelling to seek 'Darshan' to the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi during Navratri -- the Jammu Division has decided to extend the facility of an additional third AC (3AC) coach on Train No. 12426, the Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, from March 16 to 20."

"This decision, taken under the guidance of the Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, aims to provide a more convenient travel experience for passengers during the Navratri festival," officials added.

"This initiative is expected to reduce the waiting list during the Navratri celebrations and increase the availability of confirmed tickets for passengers."

"Prior to this, an additional 3AC coach was also added to Train No. 12426 on March 13, 14, and 15. Continuing this facility further, an additional 3AC coach is once again being added to the New Delhi Rajdhani Express for the period from March 16 to 20," officials said.

Nearly 72 additional berths will be available on each trip, officials added.

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, said: "Our primary objective is to ensure that passengers are able to secure confirmed tickets on the auspicious occasion of Navratri and that their journey remains safe and comfortable."

"This additional coach is equipped with modern amenities and safety standards. We are continuously monitoring the situation to manage the additional rush at stations during the festive season."

"Such measures will continue to be implemented in the future as well, in accordance with passenger demand. Devotees and passengers are requested to check for seat availability and the current status of the train via the IRCTC website or the Railway Helpline 139," Raghvender Singh, Public Relations Inspector of Northern Railways Jammu Division, said.

--IANS

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