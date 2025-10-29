Additional CBI case against arrested Punjab IPS officer Bhullar

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The CBI has registered an additional case of disproportionate assets against Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was suspended and arrested on charges of taking a bribe.

The CBI had arrested Bhullar while taking a bribe of Rs 5 crore.

However, during subsequent searches, CBI recovered Rs 7.5 crore cash, 2.5 kg gold jewellery, 26 luxury watches, two high-end cars, 100 litres of alcohol, besides documents of 50 immovable assets.

The CBI has now registered a fresh case of disproportionate assets, that is, acquiring assets beyond known sources of income.

The first information report (FIR) was registered based on a written complaint by Inspector Sonal Mishra, which details the following allegations stemming from a previous case dated October 16, where Bhullar was arrested for demanding and accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakh.

During a search of his residence, seized documents include properties in Chandigarh, house number 1489, Sector 40-B, and Flat No. 1014, Sector 39) and documents for the acquisition of agricultural land measuring around 150 acres in Mohali, Hoshiarpur, and Ludhiana and commercial properties.

The complaint alleged that the recovery of these assets, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income, prima facie reveals that Bhullar illicitly enriched himself during the provisional check period from August 1 to October 17.

Last week, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann suspended IPS officer Bhullar.

The Chief Minister has said that corruption-free governance lies at the core of the state government's ethos, which has been consistently demonstrated through its actions over the past four years.

He has emphasised that the Punjab government has upheld a strict zero-tolerance approach by sparing no one found guilty of corrupt practices.

CM Mann has stated that, in line with this policy, the IPS officer recently arrested by a central agency for corruption has been suspended. He noted that corrupt practices erode public trust, weaken institutions, and hinder national progress, so his government has accorded top priority to eradicating this menace.

He has announced that the Deputy Inspector General of Police would be deemed suspended with effect from October 16, reiterating that no officer or politician, regardless of their position or influence, will be spared if found involved in this grave crime against society.

Later, Bhullar was arrested and sent to 14 days' police custody.

--IANS

vg/svn