Adani Urges Students to Value Life Over Exams After JEE Failure Tragedy

New Delhi: Gautam Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Group on Thursday urged students to look beyond exams after a devastating incident in Gorakhpur, where an 18-year-old girl died allegedly by suicide after failing the JEE-Mains Exam.

Adani expressed his deep sorrow over the girl's death, saying it's heartbreaking to see a young life lost due to the burden of expectations.

In a heartfelt post on X, Adani wrote, "It is heartbreaking to see a daughter go away like this under the burden of expectations. Life is bigger than any exam - parents have to understand this themselves and also explain it to their children...My only request to all of you is - never consider failure as your final destination. Because life always gives a second chance...!"

The girl's tragic death highlights the immense pressure students face in India's competitive education system. The JEE Mains results were declared on February 11, and the student was reportedly distressed after not performing well.

Police also recovered a suicide note from her room, indicating her disappointment over the failure.

Adani's message serves as a reminder to students, parents, and educators that there's more to life than just exams. It's essential to prioritize mental health, well-being, and emotional support to help students navigate the challenges of growing up.

On February 11, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for the first paper of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains), the BE/BTech paper. According to the testing agency, the results of the 2nd paper, of BArch/BPlanning will be declared later.

Paper one of JEE Mains was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 this year.

According to the NTA, 14 people obtained a score of 100, with five students from Rajasthan; two students each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh; and one student each from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana obtaining the full marks.

The JEE (Mains)- 2025 paper 1 (BE/B Tech) examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages, in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, read a statement from the agency.

Apart from that, the exam was also conducted in 15 cities outside India, including Manama, Doha city, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.

95 pc of all candidates who registered for the exam gave it, as more than 13 lakh students registered, however only around 12.5 lakh students attended it. (ANI)