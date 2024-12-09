Adani Group announces Rs7.5 lakh cr investment plan for Rajasthan at Rising Rajasthan Global Summit

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, unveiled an ambitious Rs7.5 lakh crore investment plan for Rajasthan at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit held on Monday at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura.

He stated, "The Adani Group plans to invest over Rs 7.5 lakh cr across various sectors of the state (Rajasthan) economy. With over 50 per cent of this investment being made over the next 5 years."

Outlining the group's vision, Karan Adani highlighted plans to build the world's largest integrated green energy ecosystem in Rajasthan.

He said, "We plan to build the world's biggest integrated green energy ecosystem involving 100 GW of renewable energy, 2 Million tons of Hydrogen, and 1.8 GW of pump hydrostorage. These investments will turn Rajasthan into an oasis of green jobs."

Apart from green energy, the Adani Group's plans extend to the cement industry, underscoring Rajasthan's importance in the group's ambition to become India's largest cement producer.

Karan Adani said, "Beyond energy, Rajasthan is critical to our ambition to become India's largest cement company. We will set up 4 new cement plants to build additional capacity of 6mn tonnes per annum in the state."

The group also aims to enhance Rajasthan's infrastructure with initiatives such as the development of a world-class facility at Jaipur Airport to improve connectivity and boost tourism. The creation of multi-modal logistics parks will support the state's ambitious infrastructure and economic transformation plans.

Adani emphasised, "In addition, there are other investment plans such as developing world-class facility at Jaipur airport, multi-model logistic parks that will support your transformative plan for Rajasthan."

During the opening remarks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, stated, "So far Rs 33 lakh crore of MoU are signed under Rising Rajasthan."

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, which is happening from December 9 to 11 in Jaipur, is expected to attract global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials.

The occasion, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, promises to highlight Rajasthan's strides in development, innovation, and industrial growth. (ANI)