Actress Kalpika Ganesh booked for nuisance at Hyderabad pub

Hyderabad, June 12 (IANS) Cyberabad Police have registered a case against actress Kalpika Ganesh for allegedly creating a nuisance and damaging property at a pub in Hyderabad's Gachibowli.

The actress had allegedly used abusive language against the staff and even made false allegations of rape and molestation.

The incident had occurred on May 29 at Odeum by Prism at Gachibowli, but a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 10 on a complaint by the General Manager of the pub.

Police said a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 324(4) (causing loss or damage to property between 20,000 and 1,00,000 rupees), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (Criminal intimidation).

The case was registered at the Gachibowli police station on a complaint by Deepak Bajaj, Managing Partner of Prism Club and Kitchen.

According to the complainant, the actress, along with a male guest, consumed food and beverages worth Rs 2,200. She insisted that dessert (cheesecake) be given as a complimentary. Though the staff offered a brownie as a goodwill gesture, she refused to pay, became aggressive, verbally abused the Deputy General Manager and the General Manager using derogatory, defamatory and body-shaming remarks and threw the brownie plate, causing disruption, said the complaint.

The General Manager told police that actress went live on Instagram stating she was doing this for followers and later made false rape and molestation allegations on social media. Even in police presence, she refused to cooperate and abused officers. The incident caused defamation of the brand and staff, he said.

The actress was accused of verbal and physical abuse, property damage, refusal to pay for services, public provocation through false narratives, false criminal allegations on social media and personal defamation involving staff and families.

According to police, the management delayed filing the complaint to avoid conflict, but filed it due to continued provocation.

