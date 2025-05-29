Actress Huma Qureshi visits J&K's Patnitop to promote tourism

Jammu, May 29 (IANS) Bollywood celebrity Huma Qureshi, on Thursday, explored the scenic landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir's Patnitop and Nathatop, where she experienced a firsthand taste of adventure through activities such as camping and nature walks.

At Skyview by Empyrean in Patnitop, she took a ride on the highest gondola in Asia above the tree line, a marvel of engineering constructed without cutting a single tree.

The initiative stands as a significant step towards eco-tourism and sustainable tourism practices in Jammu and Kashmir.

During her visit to Skyview by Empyrean, the actress interacted with officials and stakeholders, including Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, Jammu Tourism Director Vikas Gupta, Patnitop Development Authority CEO, Devender Singh Bhau, Jammu Joint Tourism Director Aijaz Qaiser, and members of the Patnitop Hotels Association, where discussions were held on strengthening tourism prospects in the region.

Officials urged Huma Qureshi to encourage more celebrities to visit and promote the scenic and cultural richness of Jammu.

Speaking at the event, the actress said that she was absolutely awestruck by the beauty of Patnitop.

She added that the warmth and hospitality of the people here are truly unmatched.

Referring to the larger Jammu region, she said that destinations like Katra, Bhaderwah, Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Marwah-Warwan, Rajouri, Poonch and several others are blessed with abundant natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

She also added that Jammu and Kashmir is safe, serene and one of the most breathtaking destinations in the country.

She wholeheartedly invited all tourists from across the country and the world to come, explore and experience this unmatchable beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later in the day, she visited some of the well-known restaurants in Jammu city, where she enjoyed the authentic local flavors, including GI-tagged Kalari Kulcha, Anardana Chutney, Gucchi Pulao, Rajma and other traditional delicacies.

Jammu Tourism Director said that the visit was planned as part of a strategic initiative to promote the diverse tourist destinations of the Jammu region.

He added that more celebrity visits are scheduled in the coming days, with the aim of showcasing the region's potential and inviting tourists from across India and around the world to experience the unmatched beauty and cultural vibrancy of the region.

The members of the Patnitop Hotels and Restaurant Association wholeheartedly thanked the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Commissioner/Secretary, Yasha Mudgal, and Jammu Tourism Director for conceptualising and supporting this initiative.

They also extended their full support for similar promotional events in the future to strengthen Jammu's position on the national and international tourism map.

Huma Qureshi's visit marks the beginning of a focused campaign by the Jammu Directorate of Tourism, aimed at rebuilding traveller confidence and showcasing Jammu as a prime destination for adventure, culture, cuisine and natural beauty.

This initiative is expected to significantly boost the tourism profile of the region and reaffirm Jammu and Kashmir's identity as the 'Crown of Incredible India'.

--IANS

sq/khz