Actor assault case sentence 'incomplete justice', says public prosecutor

Kochi, Dec 12 (IANS) Public Prosecutor Ajakumar on Friday said he was deeply dissatisfied with the sentence in the high-profile actor assault case, calling the punishment handed down by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court “incomplete justice” and warning it could send the wrong message to society.

Speaking to the media after the verdict, Ajakumar said the prosecution had suffered “no setback,” but that the punishment meted out to the six convicts was inadequate given the gravity of the offence.

He said he would recommend that the State government file an appeal seeking a harsher sentence.

“The sentence is not the court’s generosity; it is the prosecution’s right,” he said, adding that several difficulties faced by the prosecution during the trial would be disclosed “in appropriate forums.”

In a landmark judgment earlier in the day, Principal Sessions Judge Honey M. Varghese sentenced six accused, including the prime accused Pulsar Suni, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for gang rape.

Suni (N.S. Sunil) and co-accused Martin Antony, B. Manikandan, V.P. Vijeesh, H. Salim and Pradeep were found guilty under the gang-rape provisions, which prescribe a minimum sentence of 20 years.

The court said the period the convicts had already undergone as undertrial prisoners would be set off against the total sentence.

While pronouncing the punishment, the judge cited mitigating factors such as the ages and family backgrounds of the convicts and the fact that some had no prior criminal record.

Each was also directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000; failure to do so would attract an additional one year’s imprisonment.

Ajakumar, however, maintained that the sentence lacked the deterrent value a crime of this brutality demanded.

His remarks mirror the growing sentiment among sections of the public and the survivor’s supporters, who believe the case warranted stronger judicial intervention to sustain public confidence in the justice system.

The State Law Minister P. Rajeeve said the government will move an appeal against the verdict in the Kerala High Court for further review and possible reconsideration.

