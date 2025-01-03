Active Western Disturbance Brings Light to Moderate Himalayan Snowfall, Heavy Snow Expected in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Naresh Kumar on Friday said that there would be an active western disturbance lying over the western Himalayan region.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said "There is an active western disturbance which lies over the western Himalayan region. There will be light to moderate snowfall in the western Himalayan region in the next 4-5 days. We may even expect heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5. Adjoining plains can also experience light to moderate rainfall."

Speaking on the weather conditions in Delhi, the scientist said that light rainfall was expected in the city on January 6.

"Light rainfall is expected in Delhi on January 6. Cold wave will continue in the northern states. Temperature might rise by two to three degrees in the next two to three days ..." he further added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Rajasthan in North West India witnessed a temperature drop.

In Jaipur, a dense layer of fog blanketed the city, reducing visibility while the temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius. In Jaisalmer, the temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 7 degrees Celsius in Udaipur, 9.2 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, and 7.8 degrees Celsius in Churu, according to IMD data recorded at 5:30 am on Friday.

In Jammu and Kashmir, coldwave conditions persisted, with temperatures plunging below zero in many areas. The cold weather has caused the surface of Dal Lake to remain frozen.

At 8:30 am, Srinagar recorded a temperature of -1.2 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, -3.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, 3.6 degrees Celsius in Banihal, and -1 degree Celsius in Kupwara, as per IMD.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, with a thin layer of fog covering parts of the national capital. The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital deteriorated from 'poor' to 'very poor.'

Cold Wave is considered when the minimum temperature of a station is 10 degrees Celsius or less for plains and 0 degrees Celsius or less for hilly regions, as per the IMD. (ANI)