"Action being taken against violators of land act provisions": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that continuous action is being taken against those violating the provisions of the land laws in the state.

With the Governor's approval of the Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed by the Assembly, the sale of agricultural and horticultural land in the state has now been strictly regulated.

The new law effectively bans the unregulated sale of agricultural and orchard land in Uttarakhand.

As per the amended provisions, individuals from outside the state will now be permitted to purchase land for specific purposes, such as residential, educational, healthcare, hospitality, or industrial use, only after undergoing a stringent process and fulfilling defined criteria.

With the implementation of strict land laws, efforts to alter the state's demography will be halted.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed gratitude to the Governor for approving the amended legislation, stating that it would significantly strengthen the state's social fabric.

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand government initiated action against the man accused of raping a minor in Nainital district, extending legal proceedings to include action against his alleged illegal property as well, officials said on Thursday.

The municipal corporation has pasted a notice at the residence of the accused, identified as Usman, who the police have already arrested. The accused reportedly worked as a local contractor.

According to officials, the house is an illegal construction situated on Forest Department land.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued a stern warning, stating that those who endanger the dignity of Uttarakhand and the safety of its daughters will face severe consequences. "There is no place in Uttarakhand for those who disrupt law and order or threaten social harmony," Dhami said.

Acting on this message, the Nainital district administration has initiated action. The administration authorities have made it clear that the illegal construction will be demolished soon.

Officials said that all preparations have been made to demolish the illegal construction.

"This action is being taken not only to address the violation of the law but also to send a strong message to society that crime and criminals will not be allowed to flourish in Uttarakhand at any cost," they said. (ANI)

