Action against Vijay only after Karur stampede probe report, says DMK

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday defended the state government’s decision not to register a case against actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in connection with the September 27 Karur rally stampede that killed 41 people, saying accountability can only be fixed after the official inquiry is complete.

DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan said a one-member commission of inquiry headed by retired Madras High Court judge, Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, is already probing the tragedy.

"Only once the commission’s report is submitted can it be decided who is culpable and what action needs to be taken," he said.

Elangovan added that some officials have already faced cases after crowd safety lapses were found, including inadequate water and food arrangements.

"Action has also been taken against TVK General Secretaries Bussi Anand for site-related lapses and against Aadhav Arjun for misleading social media posts," he noted.

The DMK's reaction came after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan accused the police of “double standards” for not filing a case against Vijay while acting against Anand.

"If there was reason to book Anand, what stopped the police from acting against Vijay, party General Secretary Aadhav Arjun, and others who planned the event?" he asked, calling the selective approach "shocking negligence".

The September 27 stampede unfolded at Vijay’s "Meet the people" rally at the Karur bus stand ground, where a massive crowd surge led to chaos, crushing 41 people to death and injuring more than 60.

The disaster triggered intense political backlash against the state government and Vijay’s fledgling party.

Adding to the pressure, an eight-member fact-finding delegation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by BJP MP and actor Hema Malini, visited Karur this week to meet injured survivors and the families of victims. The team criticised the DMK administration, alleging serious mismanagement and demanding a central probe into the incident. While the opposition has vowed to continue pressing for accountability, the DMK has maintained that only a thorough and impartial inquiry will establish who is responsible for the disaster before further action is taken.

--IANS

aal/vd