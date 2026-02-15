Acharya Prashant stages Mahashivratri theatre event blending spirituality and philosophy

Greater Noida, Feb 15 (IANS) On the occasion of Mahashivratri, philosopher and author Acharya Prashant presented a special theatrical performance that masterfully blended profound knowledge, artistic expression, and deep spirituality.

The event offered a unique and moving experience, showcasing Acharya's passion for both art and wisdom. Through this performance, he demonstrated how powerfully theatre can convey complex spiritual truths in an accessible and engaging way.

For his students and followers, it served as a heartfelt and loving gift. Known for explaining even the most intricate spiritual concepts in simple, clear language, Acharya Prashant drew immense interest for this Mahashivratri event.

Thousands of people applied to attend, but only a select group of around 2,000 participants was chosen, based on their sincerity and commitment to genuine self-education.

The programme also featured a special exhibition highlighting key moments from Acharya Prashant's extensive 18-city tour over the past six months.

The exhibition included glimpses of his interactions at some of India's premier educational institutions, notably 13 IITs, several IIMs, and other leading centres of learning.

During the tour, he conducted more than 200 sessions, addressing hundreds of questions from young audiences on diverse topics such as love, jealousy, artificial intelligence, and pressing global issues.

Speaking to IANS about the play, Acharya explained its deeper purpose.

He said, "This play wasn't meant to expose the lies within us, nor simply to portray us as helpless, weak, or weepy. It asked a profound question: Are you truly weak, or have you created selfishness in your so-called weakness? It was a challenge to the youth—do you really want to live in weakness? What will you gain by declaring yourself helpless? You gain some privileges, you fulfill some selfish desires. Is that the price to pay for this? Spending a lifetime in weakness, slavery, and bondage?”

He further described the Bhagavad Gita as far more than an ordinary sermon.

"The Bhagavad Gita is not an ordinary sermon; it is the voice of Dharma spoken on the battlefield of life. It is not a quiet ashram, a Himalayan peak, a river bank, or the shade of a tree where disciples eager to learn come and a guru teaches them. No, this is war. It is a war against one's own blood, a war against one's will."

Acharya Prashant noted that the events of Kurukshetra remain strikingly relevant today, giving modern youth a strong sense of connection to the Gita's teachings. He observed that young people feel the message is directed not to Arjuna thousands of years ago, but to them in the present moment, as if they themselves are Arjuna facing the same inner battles.

He emphasised that the Bhagavad Gita directly addresses contemporary challenges, which naturally sparks keen interest among the youth. Thousands have joined the Gita Samagam programme because, he said, everyone carries a deep inner urge to break free from lives built on falsehoods and inner bondage.

