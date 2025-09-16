Acharya Pramod Krishnam recalls sacred moments with PM Modi ahead of his 75th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) As the nation gears up to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday (September 17), powerful stories are emerging under the ‘My Modi Story’ campaign — showcasing the Prime Minister’s personal impact on people from all walks of life.

Among the most heartfelt is a deeply emotional post shared by Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a spiritual leader and orator, who recounted an unforgettable spiritual experience with PM Modi during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham.

Taking to X, Acharya Pramod wrote and also shared his video conversation about the humility, devotion, and human connection that he witnessed in PM Modi — qualities that, he says, have left a permanent imprint on his soul.

Acharya Pramod recalled how fortunate he felt to spend time with the Prime Minister during a spiritually significant occasion.

“Some moments spent with the ‘illustrious’ Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi ji, are among the most sacred memories of my life. During the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham, I had the opportunity to spend around one-and-a-half hours with him — an experience that was unforgettable and indescribable.”

This reflection, he notes, is not just about proximity to a leader, but about experiencing a deeply personal and transformative spiritual moment.

Acharya Krishnam shared a moment that profoundly moved him — PM Modi’s spontaneous decision to respect the sanctity of the temple grounds.

“When it was time for the PM to go to the sanctum sanctorum to perform the stone worship, the administration advised him to use a car for security reasons. But Prime Minister Modi immediately said, ‘Ask Pramod Krishnam ji how we should go.’

I was overwhelmed with emotion. When I replied, ‘This is the house of God,’ he instantly decided to walk barefoot, removing his shoes with reverence. With great humility, he even asked me, ‘Where can I wash my hands?’ His seriousness about such small matters has the power to transform lives.”

This act of humility and respect, Acharya Pramod says, was symbolic of the Prime Minister’s deep spiritual grounding.

Acharya Krishnam shared the emotional essence of the event — a moment of pure sentiment, untainted by formalities, where PM Modi’s humility and sensitivity took centre stage.

“In my welcome speech, I said, ‘Shabari had berries, Sudama had rice, but I have nothing to offer you except the flowers of my emotions.’ In his speech, PM Modi responded with great sensitivity, saying, ‘It’s good the host didn’t offer anything, otherwise questions would have been raised about that too.’ When he was departing, I walked him to his car. As he was leaving, he held my hand, smiled, and said, ‘Now you must be convinced that I have come.’

His simplicity, humility, and profound style have been etched in my inner soul forever.”

--IANS

brt/uk