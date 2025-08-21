Accused recced CM Rekha Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence for 11 minutes, new CCTV clip shows

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) A new CCTV video has emerged in connection with the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, showing the accused, Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, roaming in and out of her Shalimar Bagh residence for several minutes before the incident.

The footage, dated August 19, shows Rajesh arriving at the CM's private residence on a cycle rickshaw, recording videos of the area, and entering the premises.

He was seen going in and out of the house for at least 11 minutes, apparently conducting a recce. Later, staff at the residence gave him a slip with details of the Chief Minister's official Civil Lines residence and the timings of the Jan Sunvai programme.

On Wednesday, Rajesh attacked CM Gupta during the Jan Sunvai at her Civil Lines residence, allegedly slapping her and pulling her hair.

The Delhi Police registered a case of attempt to murder against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and secured a five-day remand for interrogation.

Police said Rajesh, a 41-year-old from Rajkot, arrived in Delhi by train on Tuesday morning -- his first visit to the national capital.

He stayed in Room No. D-5 on the second floor of the Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines before heading to Shalimar Bagh.

He even informed a friend about visiting the CM's residence during a phone call, police said.

In the wake of the shocking attack, security at the Chief Minister's Civil Lines residence has been significantly heightened.

CM Gupta has now been granted 'Z category' security, and a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has been deployed for her protection.

Police further revealed that Rajesh has a criminal history, with five cases registered against him at Bhaktinagar Police Station in Rajkot. While he has been acquitted in four of them, one case is still pending, with the next hearing scheduled for September 9.

Gujarat Police have been contacted for more details on his background, and further investigation is underway.

